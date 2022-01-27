Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of THMG stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Thursday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 84.53%.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

