Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, an increase of 6,732.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.05.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

