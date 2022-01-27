thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in January

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,905. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded thyssenkrupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.