Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 7.9%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 700,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,048,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 880.77% and a negative return on equity of 237.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 1,046.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 910,300 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

