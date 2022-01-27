Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 7.9%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 700,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,048,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.
Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 880.77% and a negative return on equity of 237.88%.
About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)
Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.
