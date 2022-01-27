Timken (TKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Timken (NYSE:TKR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Timken to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TKR opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

