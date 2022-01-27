TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.80

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.81 ($0.08), with a volume of 22404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.34.

TMT Investments Company Profile (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

