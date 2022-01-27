TokenPay (TPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $765,031.58

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $765,031.58 and $103,463.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.99 or 0.99743387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00078983 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00034862 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002376 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00440848 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.