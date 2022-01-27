Tokes Price Tops $0.0189 on Top Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001928 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

