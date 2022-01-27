Tornado Cash Market Cap Reaches $21.99 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $20.00 or 0.00055577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $21.99 million and $5.27 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 34.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.48 or 0.06654914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00053080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,044.08 or 1.00176225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00052092 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

