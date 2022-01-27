Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TOEYF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,750. Toro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

