Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TOEYF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,750. Toro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Toro Energy Company Profile
