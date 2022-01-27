Toro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

