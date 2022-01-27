Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,340.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TOSYY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,459. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60.
Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
