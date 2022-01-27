Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,340.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TOSYY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,459. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

