Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 714.4% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,189.0 days.

Shares of TOSCF stock remained flat at $$15.90 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

