TotalEnergies SE to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE:TTE opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.