Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TM opened at $194.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $139.29 and a 12-month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

