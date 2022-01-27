Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.28 billion.

TSCO opened at $207.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.47. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.08.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

