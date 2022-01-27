Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,624 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,737% compared to the typical daily volume of 163 call options.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ DYAI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

