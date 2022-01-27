Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,453 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,754% compared to the average daily volume of 156 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,258. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69. NETGEAR has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

