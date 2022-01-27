Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,453 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,754% compared to the average daily volume of 156 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,258. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69. NETGEAR has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
