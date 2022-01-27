Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company's products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007.

