Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
