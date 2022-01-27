Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 831% compared to the average volume of 245 call options.
NASDAQ WFRD traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,021. Weatherford International has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38.
Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
