Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 831% compared to the average volume of 245 call options.

NASDAQ WFRD traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,021. Weatherford International has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 853.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 166,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

