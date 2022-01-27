Traders Purchase Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

