Tranchess (CHESS) Trading 40.7% Lower Over Last Week

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Tranchess has a market cap of $54.40 million and $27.34 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002451 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,840.82 or 0.99735784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00087494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00039308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00398033 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,096,186 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.