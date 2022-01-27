TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of TRSWF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 7,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

