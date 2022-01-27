Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.25.

TRNS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Transcat has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $670.85 million, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

