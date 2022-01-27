Transcodium Trading Up 192.8% Over Last Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $327,294.72 and approximately $1,247.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 192.8% higher against the dollar.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

