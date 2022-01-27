Travala.com Price Reaches $1.08 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $54.79 million and $11.77 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.95 or 0.06484194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,851.46 or 0.99474837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051953 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,583,537 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

