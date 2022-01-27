TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of TravelSky Technology stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,664. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
