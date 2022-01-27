TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TravelSky Technology stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,664. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

