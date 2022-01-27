Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.87) Per Share

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.87) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.06). Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of TVTX opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

