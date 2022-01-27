Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Trading Down 8.8%

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.56. 31,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 918,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 190,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,426,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,460,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

