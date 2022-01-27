Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $8.01. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 34,134 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.10 million, a PE ratio of -409.80 and a beta of 0.56.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter.
About Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
