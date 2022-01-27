Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $8.01. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 34,134 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.10 million, a PE ratio of -409.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,555,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 423,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 59,955 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 77,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 164.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 267,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 104,434 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

