Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.25.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

