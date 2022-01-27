Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 165394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

TV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

