Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 6,390.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trimax stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Trimax has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About Trimax

Trimax Corp. engages in the provision of natural skin care products. The firm’s products include body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts, and candles through its subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc The company was founded on August 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

