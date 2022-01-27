Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 6,390.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trimax stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Trimax has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
About Trimax
