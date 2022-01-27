Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Trimble worth $51,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Trimble by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trimble by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.