Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.17. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 163,893 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $60,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $407,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,100 shares of company stock worth $1,186,144. Insiders own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRT. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

