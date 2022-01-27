Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,974,611 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,292,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 865,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after buying an additional 169,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.