Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTBXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS TTBXF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 1,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

