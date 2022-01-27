Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 282 ($3.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.17) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246 ($3.32).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 235.80 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.25. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 175.30 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.89). The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

