Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report $859.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $852.40 million. Tronox posted sales of $783.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tronox in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tronox in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.