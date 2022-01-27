Troy Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 14.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $734,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $53.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,638.24. 32,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,845.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,807.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,797.28 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

