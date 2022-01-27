Troy Asset Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,107,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

TTWO stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,021. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

