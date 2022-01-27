Troy Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 4.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.31% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $221,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,675,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 223,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $257.40. 7,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $268.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

