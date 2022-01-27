Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $42.91 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $42,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $11.92 on Thursday, hitting $519.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,050. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.90.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

