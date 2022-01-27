Troy Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Moody’s worth $81,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.6% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

