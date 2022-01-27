Troy Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,526,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,426,000. Medtronic accounts for 10.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.34% of Medtronic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $105.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,963. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

