Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 8,602 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PayPal by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 292,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633,807. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.65. The company has a market capitalization of $186.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

