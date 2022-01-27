Troy Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Clorox worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

