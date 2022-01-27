TrueFi Price Reaches $0.18 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $98.13 million and $7.98 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00040648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

