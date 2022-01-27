Truist Financial Comments on Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Leggett & Platt in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LEG opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

