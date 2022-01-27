Truist Financial Lowers Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $50.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of XM opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

